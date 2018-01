Indian writer, Salman Rushdie (R), speaks accompanied by the Colombian writer, Juan Gabriel Vásquez (L), during a conservatory with on the third day of the XIII edition of the Hay Festival of Cartagena, Colombia, on Jan. 27, 2018. EFE/ Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Indian-born British author Salman Rushdie said on Saturday in Cartagena that his book "The Golden House," predicted the election of the current United States President, although he was sure of Hillary Clinton winning.

Rushdie, winner of the Hans Christian Andersen prize in 2013, was participating in a discussion with Colombian author Juan Gabriel Vasquez in the 13th edition of Hay Festival.