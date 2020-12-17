Poaching and deforestation in Myanmar threaten the habitat of the great hornbill, a toucan-like bird highly sought after by illegal traders for its unique bill, environmental activists in the Southeast Asian nation warned Thursday.
Myanmar's great hornbills threatened by poaching, habitat loss
A great hornbill (Buceros bicornis) also called concave-casqued hornbill and one of the larger members of the hornbill family, perching on the branch eats banyan fruits, Bago Region, Myanmar, 16 December 2020. EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO
A great hornbill (Buceros bicornis) also called concave-casqued hornbill and one of the larger members of the hornbill family, flies under the blue sky in Bago Region, Myanmar, 16 December 2020. EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO
A great hornbill (Buceros bicornis) also called concave-casqued hornbill and one of the larger members of the hornbill family, flies around the banyan tree with fruits, Bago Region, Myanmar, 16 December 2020. EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO
Poaching and deforestation in Myanmar threaten the habitat of the great hornbill, a toucan-like bird highly sought after by illegal traders for its unique bill, environmental activists in the Southeast Asian nation warned Thursday.