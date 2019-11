A camera robot analyzing the seabed in the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, October 2018, photograph courtesy of the Charles Darwin Foundation. EFE/ Joshua Vela Fonseca/Cortesía Fundación Charles Darwin/SOLO USO EDITORIAL/NO VENTAS

A macroalgae forest up to one meter high in the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, October 2018, photograph courtesy of the Charles Darwin Foundation. EFE/ Joshua Vela Fonseca/Cortesía Fundación Charles Darwin/SOLO USO EDITORIAL/NO VENTAS

A kelp forest found more than 40 meters deep in the Galapagos marine reserve continues to baffle experts who are trying to decipher what their role in the delicate ecosystem of the Ecuadorian archipelago is.

Most macro-algae forests are in the Arctic or Patagonia, so finding them in the Galapagos is like finding a penguin in the tropics, marine ecologist in charge of the research Salomé Buglass, told Efe.