People offer silent prayers for victims of the atomic bombing during the memorial service for victims of the atomic bomb at the Peace Park in Nagasaki, Japan, Aug. 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI

Taeko Yamauchi offers a prayer for her sister in front of the cenotaph at Ground Zero during the memorial service for victims of the atomic bomb at the Peace Park in Nagasaki, Japan, Aug. 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI

Doves fly over the Statue of Peace during the memorial service for victims of the atomic bomb at the Peace Park in Nagasaki, Japan, Aug. 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI

The Japanese city of Nagasaki on Friday commemorated the 74th anniversary of the atomic bombing that devastated its civilian population at the end of World War II with a ceremony in which local authorities urged the central government, the United States and Russia to join the United Nations' anti-nuclear treaty.

The nuclear attack carried out by the US on Aug. 9, 1945, on Nagasaki was the second time the atomic bomb had been deployed following the one on Hiroshima three days earlier. It killed around 74,000 people, mostly civilians.