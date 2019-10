Photograph provided by the National Association of Hispanic Publishers (NAHP), which is holding its annual meeting in San Jose, California, and on Oct. 24, 2019, presented its Jose Marti Awards to media outlets and publications who have had the biggest impact in 2019. EFE-EPA/Sergio Estrada/NAHP/Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

Photograph provided by the National Association of Hispanic Publishers (NAHP), which is holding its annual meeting in San Jose, California, and on Oct. 24, 2019, presented its Jose Marti Awards to media outlets and publications who have had the biggest impact in 2019. EFE-EPA/Sergio Estrada/NAHP/Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

The National Association of Hispanic Publishers (NAHP), holding its annual meeting in San Jose, California, on Thursday presented its Jose Marti Awards to media outlets and publications who have had the biggest impact in 2019.

The awards in assorted categories were presented to Hispanic publications both in US states with a large Hispanic population, such as New York and California, as well as those with a growing Latino presence, such as North Carolina.