A Filipino male penitent (C) is taken through a crowd to be nailed to a wooden cross in Paombong District of Bulacan Province, north of Manila, Philippines, 30 March 2018. EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipino penitent Ruben Enaje is carried after being nailed to a wooden cross for the 32nd year on Good Friday, in San Pedro Cutud village, San Fernando, Pampanga, north of Manila, Philippines, 30 March 2018. EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipino penitent Ruben Enaje's feet are nailed to a wooden cross for the 32nd year on Good Friday in San Pedro Cutud village, San Fernando, Pampanga, north of Manila, Philippines, 30 March 2018. EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipino penitent Ruben Enaje reacts as he is nailed to a wooden cross for the 32nd year on Good Friday in San Pedro Cutud village, San Fernando, Pampanga, north of Manila, Philippines, 30 March 2018. EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Carrying a cross for hours to end up nailed to it was the penance of Jesus Christ, and dozens of devotees emulate his suffering every Good Friday in the Philippines, a country where the Catholic faith can be witnessed in its extreme form.

One of these devotees is Ruben Enaje, known as the "Jesus Christ of Pampanga," was crucified on Friday for the 32nd consecutive year in the town of San Fernando, north of Manila.