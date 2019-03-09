For decades, the Namibian desert in Africa has witnessed the struggle for survival of wild horses, with dwindling numbers in recent years threatening extinction. EPA-EFE/handout Namibia Wild Horses Foundation/Judy & Scott Hur

The combination of recurrent attacks by predators, primarily hyenas, and tough weather conditions with long and recurrent droughts has threatened the population of feral horses in the southwestern African country of Namibia, with numbers declining from nearly 300 to only 74 animals in just four years, the Namibia Wild Horses NGO reported.