Photograph released on March 13, 2019, by PR Consulting and dated on March 12, 2019. It shows a model showing off a creation by Cuban-born fashion designer Narciso Rodriguez, presented for the exclusive New York store The Conservatory, on the Hudson Yards, New York. EPA-EFE / Courtesy PR Consulting / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NOT SALES

Photograph released on March 13, 2019, by BFA on March 12, 2019, the day Cuban-born fashion designer Narciso Rodríguez appears while posing with Laura Paterson (L), Julia Haart (2L), Allie Michler (2R), and Wednesday Martins (R), during the opening of the exclusive New York store The Conservatory, located in the real estate project of the moment, Hudson Yards, in New York (USA). EPA-EFE / Samantha Nandez / Courtesy of BFA / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

Cuban-born fashion designer Narciso Rodriguez on Tuesday in New York presented a new practical, modern and feminine collection designed for The Conservatory, the exclusive Manhattan store located in the real estate project of the moment, Hudson Yards.

At the show, the designer opted for elegant knee-length dresses highlighting women's curves, presenting both closed necklines and V-necks in black and cream that were combined with short, tight jackets in both tones.