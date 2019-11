An undated photograph provided by Lionsgate shows actors Finn Wittrock (L), as Jaeger, Arturo Castro (C), as Snowball, and Beau Knapp (R), as Milk, during the shooting of a scene for the feature film "Semper Fi," directed by Dan Krauss. EPA-EFE/Gilles Mingasson/Lionsgate/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated photograph provided by Lionsgate showing Guatemalan actor Arturo Castro in his role as Snowball during the shooting of a scene for the feature film "Semper Fi," directed by Dan Krauss. EPA-EFE/Gilles Mingasson/Lionsgate/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Guatemalan actor Arturo Castro, who rose to international stardom playing a villain on the series "Narcos," said in an interview with EFE that he was out to prove how wrong the stereotype of the lazy Latin was, noting that hard work had helped him achieve success in the United States.

"There's this narrative that Latins are lazy, but for me Latin immigrants are the hardest working people I've ever known in my life," the actor, who arrived in New York at age 14 in search of success, said.