The NASA logo is displayed on a wall outside the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas 20 April 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/AARON M. SPRECHER EPA/AARON M. SPRECHER CORRECTING DATE

NASA on Monday carried out a "historic" first rocket launch from a commercial spaceport outside the United States in a remote region of northern Australia.

The BBIC rocket, marking the first commercial space launch in Australia’s history, is the first of three that will travel to space to carry out astrophysical studies and observe the AlphaCentauri A and B constellations, said Equatorial Launch Australia (ELA), owner and operator of the Arnhem Space Center in the Northern Territory.