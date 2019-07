Engineers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (JPL-NASA) on July 16, 2019, in Pasadena, California, work on construction of the Mars 2020 Rover, which will take the Mars Helicopter to the Red Planet, where it will make the first flight ever to take place there. EFE-EPA/Ivan Mejia

Though the laws of physics indicate it is almost impossible to fly aircraft on Mars, US engineers have invented a helicopter fast enough and light enough to get a bird's eye view of the Red Planet.

After landing four vehicles on Mars that roll around part of the surface of that planet, the goal of engineers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (JPL-NASA) in Pasadena, California, is to take the next step and explore it from the air.