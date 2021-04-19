A handout photo made available by NASA and taken from the agency's Perseverance rover on 16 April 2021 shows the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter right after it successfully completed a high-speed spin-up test (issued 19 April 2021). EFE/EPA/NASA/JPL-Caltech/HANDOUT

A handout image provided by NASA shows the shadow of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter during its first test flight on Mars, 19 April 2021. EFE/EPA/NASA/JPL-Caltech/HANDOUT