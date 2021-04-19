NASA made history on Monday with the first controlled flight on Mars.
A handout photo made available by NASA and taken from the agency's Perseverance rover on 16 April 2021 shows the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter right after it successfully completed a high-speed spin-up test (issued 19 April 2021). EFE/EPA/NASA/JPL-Caltech/HANDOUT
A handout image provided by NASA shows the shadow of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter during its first test flight on Mars, 19 April 2021. EFE/EPA/NASA/JPL-Caltech/HANDOUT
A handout video still taken from a livestream by NASA shows engineers celebrating after data downlinked from NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter suggested a successful first test flight on Mars, at the control room at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, USA, 19 April 2021. EFE/EPA/NASA HANDOUT HANDOUT
