Trinity, by Natalia Goncharova (1910 - Oil on canvas) from the State Tretyakov Gallery at the preview of the exibition 'Pilgrimage of Russian art. From Dionysius to Malevich - Masterpieces from the Tretyakov Gallery and other Russian museums', at the Vatican Museum, Vatican City 19 November 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Natalia Goncharova, an overlooked artist who in her lifetime featured in collections alongside Pablo Picasso and Paul Gaugin, is the star of the first British retrospective of the Russian at London's Tate Modern.

The exhibition brings together 160 artworks that range from paintings to graphic design and printmaking with a special area dedicated to a 1913 retrospective that of Goncharova's work which, at the time, spanned 800 pieces.