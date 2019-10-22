(l. to r.) Colombian actress Natalia Reyes, Canadian actress Mackenzie Davis, Austrian-American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, US actress Linda Hamilton, US actor Gabriel Luna and US director Tim Miller pose during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct. 21, 2019, for the new Paramount movie "Terminator: Dark Fate." EFE-EPA/Yonhap

Colombian actress Natalia Reyes (l.), US actor Gabriel Luna (c.) and US actress Linda Hamilton (r.) attend a media event in Seoul, South Korea on Oct. 21, 2019, for the new Paramount movie "Terminator: Dark Fate," to which Reyes and Luna bring a dynamic Hispanic air to the latest version of this famous action drama. EFE-EPA/Kim Hee-chul

Colombian actress Natalia Reyes is seen in the role of the heroine Dani Ramos in a scene from the new Paramount movie "Terminator: Dark Fate," in which she along with Gabriel Luna as a new Terminator bring a dynamic Hispanic air to the latest version of this famous action drama. EFE-EPA/Kerry Brown/Courtesy Paramount

Neither the return of Linda Hamilton nor another appearance by Arnold Schwarzenegger can hide the Latino edge that enlivens "Terminator: Dark Fate," a film in which Natalia Reyes as the heroine and Gabriel Luna as a new Terminator bring a dynamic Hispanic air to the latest version of this famous action drama.

"I really feel this film is a reflection of how the world has changed and how we Latinos can play characters outside the usual cliches and stereotypes, so we're not the drug-runner, the prostitute or the robber...but rather we are starting to portray the diversity of real Latinos, breaking away from the old paradigms," Reyes, who is Colombian, told EFE.