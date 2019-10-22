Neither the return of Linda Hamilton nor another appearance by Arnold Schwarzenegger can hide the Latino edge that enlivens "Terminator: Dark Fate," a film in which Natalia Reyes as the heroine and Gabriel Luna as a new Terminator bring a dynamic Hispanic air to the latest version of this famous action drama.
"I really feel this film is a reflection of how the world has changed and how we Latinos can play characters outside the usual cliches and stereotypes, so we're not the drug-runner, the prostitute or the robber...but rather we are starting to portray the diversity of real Latinos, breaking away from the old paradigms," Reyes, who is Colombian, told EFE.