Cartoonist Antonio Fraguas "Forges" (L), poses beside Fernando Galván (R) Chair of the University of Alcala de Henares in Madrid during Forges' investiture as Doctor Honoris Causa held at said University, in Madrid, Jan 28, 2016 . EPA-EFE (FILE)/Fernando Villar

Spanish cartoonist Antonio Fraguas, aka Forges, poses during an interview in Aviles, Spain, Oct 29,2016 Cartoonist artist Forges has died at the age of 76 after suffering from cancer, family sources confirmed on Feb 22, 2018.EFE- EPA/J.L.Cereijido

Spanish cartoonist Antonio Fraguas " Forges," during the opening of his exhibition "Los forrenta años" a humor-laden review of Spains recent history, organized by Madrid's university of Alcala de Henares, March 8, 2011. EFE-EPA (FILE) /Fernando Villar

The Kings of Spain welcome Spanish cartoonist Antonio Fraguas de Pablo "Forges" at a Zarzuela Palace reception prior to the "Miguel de Cervantes" Prize awarded to Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa, in a ceremony held at the Alcalá de Henares university.in Madrid, Apr. 24, 1995 EPA-EFE (FILE)/Barriopedro

Spanish cartoonist "Forges" poses during an EFE agency interview celebrating his fifty years as a professional cartoonis, in Madrid , March 13, 2014 .EPA- EFE (FILE) /Juan Carlos Hidalgo

One of Spain's most cherished cartoonists who through his images chronicled the country's transition from a European backwater to one of the continent's most modern and vibrant democracy died on Thursday in a Madrid hospital aged 78, his family said.

Antonio Fraguas de Pablo, better known by his pen name, "Forges," began his career as an observer of Spanish life early, aged just 14, while working for state television TVE.