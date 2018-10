Father Emmanuel Benjamin Jacob Gharib, the first native Gulf priest to head a Protestant church as Chairman of the National Evangelical church of Kuwait, sits at the guest room of the National Evangelical Church in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NOUFAL IBRAHIM

The National Evangelical Church of Kuwait serves as a multicultural meeting place in the oil-rich Persian Gulf, the church's minister said on Tuesday in an exclusive interview with EFE.

Pastor Emmanuel Gharib, the first Gulf-born priest to head a Protestant church, explained that his congregation was made up of 85 ethnicities, with many churchgoers having moved to Kuwait for work.