A Thai student feeds elephants with various kinds of fruits and plants during an all-you-can-eat elephant buffet to mark the National Elephant Day at the elephant camp in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai Buddhist monk sprays holy water next to ivory tusks to bless elephants and mahouts during a religious ceremony to mark the National Elephant Day at the elephant camp in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Sculptures of spiritual elephants and dancing girls with garland flowers are seen at elephant spirit house during a religious ceremony to mark the National Elephant Day at the elephant camp in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Dozens of elephants, dressed in shining red and gold, were treated to an 'all-you-can-eat' buffet Tuesday to celebrate National Elephant Day at a camp in Ayutthaya, Thailand.

The pachyderms and their trainers, known as mahouts, were also blessed by Buddhist monks, who sprinkled them with holy water as part of a religious ceremony. There was also a merit making ceremony for ungulates who have died.