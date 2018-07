The interior of the Naumburg Cathedral is seen in Naumburg, Germany, July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JENS SCHLUETER

A cathedral in eastern Germany has just made it onto UNESCO's list of world heritage sites, leading an epa-efe photojournalist to on Friday turn his lens onto a building whose existence dates back to 1028.

The Cathedral of Naumberg in the town of the same name is "an outstanding testimony to medieval art and architecture," according to UNESCO, which pointed out that the place of worship was an example of the transition from Romanesque to Gothic.