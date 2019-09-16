The Toronto International Film Festival concluded its 44th edition on Sunday with the people's choice award going to the American black comedy "Jojo Rabbit," a satirical take on Nazi-era Germany that now appears headed for a surefire Oscar nomination.
The popularity-based People’s Choice Award crowns the favorite among the audience attending the TIFF based on their votes. It is considered by many film experts to be one of the most accurate barometers when it comes to predicting which features will succeed in the following Academy Awards. EFE-EPA