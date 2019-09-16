US actress Scarlett Johansson arrives for the screening of the movie 'Jojo Rabbit' during the 44th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/WARREN TODA

New Zealand director Taika Waititi arrives for the screening of the movie 'Jojo Rabbit' during the 44th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/WARREN TODA

The Toronto International Film Festival concluded its 44th edition on Sunday with the people's choice award going to the American black comedy "Jojo Rabbit," a satirical take on Nazi-era Germany that now appears headed for a surefire Oscar nomination.

The popularity-based People’s Choice Award crowns the favorite among the audience attending the TIFF based on their votes. It is considered by many film experts to be one of the most accurate barometers when it comes to predicting which features will succeed in the following Academy Awards. EFE-EPA