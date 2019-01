Riotur provided this photo of the New Year's Party on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach. EFE/FERNANDO MAIA/RIOTUR/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Reveillon, this Brazilian city's traditional New Year's Eve bash, drew a record 2.8 million people to Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach, the municipal government said Tuesday.

Turnout not only exceeded last year's 2.5 million, it was more than the 2.7 million projected by the city.