Rescuers carry the dead body of a victim found amid the rubble of a landslide near Mottama, Myanmar, Aug. 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Emergency teams in Myanmar on Sunday were still struggling to locate potential survivors amid the remaining rubble after more than a dozen houses were buried in a landslide that has so far claimed the lives of nearly 50 people.

The landslide – which was caused by heavy flooding – happened on Friday in the small town of Paung, in the southeastern state of Mon, according to local authorities.