Workers conduct restoration works at the century old heritage building, Gaddi Baithak, situated at UNESCO world heritage site of Kathmandu Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, Apr 23, 2018 (issued Apr 24, 2018). EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A worker welds during restoration works at the century old heritage building, Gaddi Baithak, situated at UNESCO world heritage site of Kathmandu Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, Apr 23, 2018 (issued Apr 24, 2018). EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Workers conduct restoration works at the century old heritage building, Gaddi Baithak, situated at UNESCO world heritage site of Kathmandu Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, Apr 23, 2018 (issued Apr 24, 2018). EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Workers conduct restoration works at the century old heritage building, Gaddi Baithak, situated at UNESCO world heritage site of Kathmandu Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, Apr 23, 2018 (issued Apr 24, 2018). EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

As Nepal on Wednesday marks the third anniversary of the Apr.25 earthquake that killed thousands of people and caused damage estimated at billions of dollars, the Himalayan nation is still waiting for a major portion of funds pledged by the international community to rebuild the country.

In June 2015, Nepal hosted a conference of donor countries to raise funds for reconstruction after a powerful earthquake on Apr. 25 and several aftershocks had rocked the nation, leaving 9,000 dead and more than 21,000 injured.