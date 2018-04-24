As Nepal on Wednesday marks the third anniversary of the Apr.25 earthquake that killed thousands of people and caused damage estimated at billions of dollars, the Himalayan nation is still waiting for a major portion of funds pledged by the international community to rebuild the country.
In June 2015, Nepal hosted a conference of donor countries to raise funds for reconstruction after a powerful earthquake on Apr. 25 and several aftershocks had rocked the nation, leaving 9,000 dead and more than 21,000 injured.