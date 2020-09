An undated handout photo made available by Asian Trekking Dawa Steven Sherpa (2-R), Managing Director of Asian Trekking Ltd. and team members of the Mount Baruntse (7,129 m) expedition receiving permit at Department of Tourism in Kathmandu, Nepal (issued 22 September 2020). EPA-EFE/Asian Trekking HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout photo made available by Lhakpa Nuru Sherpa shows the 29-year-old climber resting during his Mt. Everest Expedition in Nepal (issued 22 September 2020). EPA-EFE/Lhakpa Nuru Sherpa HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout photo made available by Lhakpa Nuru Sherpa shows the 29-year-old climber resting during his Mt. Everest Expedition in Nepal (issued 22 September 2020). EPA-EFE/Lhakpa Nuru Sherpa HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Lhakpa Nuru Sherpa, 29, has begun to acclimatize at the foot of Mount Everest in preparation for climbing Mount Baruntse in October for the first expedition in Nepal since the beginning of the pandemic and the subsequent closure in March.

This time, however, Nuru and the five members of his team will not guide foreign climbers but will be part of the "Nepal Tourism Recovery Expedition 2020", which seeks to show the world that Nepalese guides and Himalayas are ready to receive tourists. EFE-EPA