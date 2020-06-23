Demonstrator lie on the ground holding placards during a protest held to show opposition to government policy towards the coronavirus pandemic in Kathmandu, Nepal, 20 June 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A demonstrator lies on the ground with their hands painted red, during a protest held to show opposition to government policy towards the coronavirus pandemic in Kathmandu, Nepal, 20 June 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest held to show opposition to government policy towards the coronavirus pandemic in Kathmandu, Nepal, 20 June 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

The number of coronavirus cases in Nepal crossed the 10,000-mark on Tuesday after the authorities detected 538 new infected people within the last 24 hours, with the pandemic bringing the Himalayan nation's mainstay tourism to an abrupt halt.