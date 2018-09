Nepalese women take a traditional holy bath in the Manohara River as they mark the Rishi Panchami in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sep. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepal women bathe in rivers for purification during Rishi Panchami festival

Women across Nepal Friday celebrated the Rishi Panchami festival, whose rituals aim to cleanse devotees of impurity.

Hundreds of women went to the Manohara River in Kathmandu to perform the Rishi Panchami rites in the water, an efe-epa journalist reports.