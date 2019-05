Nepalese sherpas hold used oxygen cylinder during a Mt Everest clean-up campaign at Namche Bazar, Nepal, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese army personnel hold used oxygen cylinders during a Mt Everest clean-up campaign at Namche Bazar, Nepal, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

The Nepalese government on Monday concluded its clean-up drive of the world's highest peak, Mt Everest, and said it had collected nearly 11 tons of trash that had piled up for decades.

The clean-up initiative, the first of its kind since Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa conquered the summit 66 years ago, was launched in mid-April and involved an elite team of 12 high-altitude Sherpa climbers who spent over a month collecting the waste.