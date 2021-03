Record holder Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa looks on at seven summit trek in Kathmandu, Nepal, 15 March 2021. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Workers sift through supplies at seven summit trek in Kathmandu, Nepal, 15 March 2021. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A worker writes on supplies at seven summit trek in Kathmandu, Nepal, 15 March 2021. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A Nepalese climber, who holds the record of reaching the summit of Mount Everest 24 times, has announced one more climb to the tallest peak in May this year.

Kami Rita Sherpa, 51-year-old mountaineering guide, topped the 8,848.86-meters Everest peak on May 21, 2019, for the 24th summit. EFE-EPA