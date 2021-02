Nepalese Hindu devotees take part in the month long Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, 08 February 2021.EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Hindu devotees chant mantra before a mass holy bath in the Hanumante River during the month long Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, 08 February 2021.EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Hindu devotees take a mass holy bath in the Hanumante River during the month long Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, 08 February 2021.EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Hindu devotees chant mantra before a mass holy bath in the Hanumante River during the month long Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, 08 February 2021.EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Hindu devotees chant mantra before a mass holy bath in the Hanumante River during the month long Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, 08 February 2021.EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Hindu devotees roll on the ground before a mass holy bath in the Hanumante River during the month long Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, 08 February 2021.EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Hindu devotees roll on the ground before a mass holy bath in the Hanumante River during the month long Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, 08 February 2021.EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Hindu devotees roll on the ground before a mass holy bath in the Hanumante River during the month long Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, 08 February 2021.EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Hindu devotees blow into a Conch Shell and make themselves warm before a mass holy bath in the Hanumante River during the month long Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, 08 February 2021.EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Hindu men pray as they watch from a window during the month long Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, 08 February 2021.EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Hindu devotees roll on the ground before a mass holy bath in the Hanumante River during the month long Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, 08 February 2021.EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Hindu devotees dry clothes after taking a mass holy bath in the Hanumante River during the month long Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, 08 February 2021.EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepalese Hindu devotees marked the Madhav Narayan festival, which takes place for a full month and is devoted to religious fasting, holy bathing and the study of the Swasthani book.

Thousands of married women and dozens of male devotees concluded their month-long fast for a better life and peace in the country at various temples.