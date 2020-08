A Nepalese priest wearing PPE distributes holy water and flowers to devotees from a wooden chariot in Lalitpur, Nepal, 17 August 2020. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A Nepalese priest wearing PPE distributes holy water and flowers to devotees from a wooden chariot in Lalitpur, Nepal, 17 August 2020. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A female devotee prays in front of the Rato Machindranath chariot wheel in Lalitpur, Nepal, 17 August 2020. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A Nepalese priest wearing PPE distributes holy water and flowers to devotees from a wooden chariot in Lalitpur, Nepal, 17 August 2020. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A Nepalese priest wearing PPE distributes holy water and flowers to devotees from a wooden chariot in Lalitpur, Nepal, 17 August 2020. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A traffic police officer wearing a face shield stands in front of the Rato Machindranath chariot in Lalitpur, Nepal, 17 August 2020. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Authorities have suspended Nepal's a centuries-old ritual of appeasing the rain god and assure a good harvest due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rato Machhindranath festival to pay homage to the rain deity of the same name features a month long procession of a 32-foot high wooden chariot to please gods for a generous rainfall, harvest and prosperity for the upcoming year.