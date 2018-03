Kami Rita Sherpa, walks around the Bauddhanath Stupa during a morning prayer in Kathmandu, Nepal, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Kami Rita Sherpa (C), walks around Bauddhanath Stupa during a morning prayer in Kathmandu, Nepal, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Kami Rita Sherpa with his wife Lhakpa Jungmu Sherpa, at his rented room in Kathmandu, Nepal, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepal's Kami Rita Sherpa is set to begin climbing the Mount Everest for the twenty-second time, breaking a world record he shares with fellow climbers Apa Sherpa and Phurba Tashi Sherpa.

Ritha will lead a team of 29 climbers, including several Americans and Japanese nationals and 17 porters, to the 8,848 meters (29029 feet) high peak, starting for the base camp on April 1 to acclimatize, and begin climbing two weeks later.