A Nepali mountaineer has created history by scaling the world's 14 highest peaks in record 190 days after he climbed Mt Shishapangma in China on Tuesday.

Nirmal Purja, 36, known as Nims, broke the previous record of a South Korean climber, Kim Chang-ho, who achieved the feat in 2003 to scale all the peaks higher than 8,000 meters (a little over 26,000 feet) in seven years, 10 months and six days.EFE-EPA