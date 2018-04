Amalia (L) and Alexia (C) play ball during the traditional King's Day celebrations in Groningen, the Netherlands, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBIN UTRECHT / POOL

King Willem-Alexander (2-L) and Queen Maxima (2-R) with princess Ariane (R) attend the traditional King's Day celebrations in Groningen, the Netherlands, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBIN UTRECHT / POOL

A fan wearing glasses in Dutch national colors waits for the Dutch royal family arrival during the traditional King's Day celebrations in Groningen, the Netherlands, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBIN UTRECHT / POOL

Children wait for the Dutch royal family arrival during the traditional King's Day celebrations in Groningen, the Netherlands, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBIN UTRECHT / POOL

The streets of the northern Dutch city Groningen were on Friday filled with cheerful fans of the royal family who were celebrating Koningsdag, a national holiday that marks the birthday of King Willem-Alexander, as seen in images released by epa.

King's Day has been celebrated since 2013, when Queen Beatrix abdicated and handed the throne to Willem-Alexander; until then, the festivity had been Queen's Day and was held annually on Apr. 30.