A woman who is part of a Paraguayan network of over 240 young mothers hands over containers of breast milk to a nurse on Feb. 7, 2019 - the network as a whole feeds close to 1,000 babies who cannot be nursed by their own mothers. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

A nurse in Asuncion is out to visit a Paraguayan network of over 240 young mothers to collect their containers of breast milk on Feb. 7, 2019 - the network as a whole feeds close to 1,000 babies who cannot be nursed by their own mothers. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

A Paraguayan network of over 240 young mothers has set out to donate enough breast milk every year to feed close to 1,000 babies who cannot be nursed by their own mothers, either because of maternal health problems or because they were born prematurely or because they were abandoned at birth.

The project, coordinated by Asuncion's San Pablo Hospital, is made possible by a mobile unit that visits the mothers every week to collect the containers of milk that have been previously frozen.