Young mexican people take their math class on May 13, 2019, in a classroom in a tent on the beach of Acapulco. EPA-EFE/David Guzmán

Young mexican people take their class on May 13, 2019, in a classroom in a tent on the beach of Acapulco. EPA-EFE/David Guzmán

A Mexican girl takes her English class on May 13, 2019, in a classroom in a tent on the beach of Acapulco. EPA-EFE/David Guzmán

Three chalkboards, six volunteers, golden sand and the sea provide the backdrop for the Academia de la Playa (Beach Academy) in the Mexican Pacific resort city of Acapulco, a literacy project that teaches low-income people to read and exposes them to a second language.

"We support beach vendors, a lot of them can't read or write. The children often can't go to school or have difficulties with their homework," the president and founder of the ProPoors organization, Jovita Cavigelli, told EFE on Teacher's Day in Mexico.