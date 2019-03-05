On the left bank of Belgrade's Sava River lies Novi Beograd (New Belgrade), a complex of brutalist buildings that are both a celebration of functional no-nonsense architecture and a symbol of the new post-monarchic Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia that was founded in 1945 after World War II.
The planned municipality, for which building works started in 1948, was devised at a time when the sprawling city of Belgrade was undergoing a deep socio-political shift, as a postwar socialist federation emerged, made up Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia.