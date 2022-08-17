The head of the Con Altura publishing house, Alexandra Ramirez, posing with a copy of the book "Las viñetas se dibujan en femenino," in La Paz, Bolivia, on Aug. 10, 2022. EFE/Martin Alipaz

The work of about 20 female illustrators and cartoonists, most of them Bolivian, has been gathered into a book that has also been translated into the Quechua and Aymara languages and which aims both to raise the profile of these women and open up more literary space for their talents.

The book is titled "Las viñetas se dibujan en femenino" (Cartoons drawn with a feminine touch), an anthology that emerged in 2019 from the 17th edition of the International "Viñetas con Altura" Festival, which specifically featured the work of female illustrators, the director of the "Con Altura" publishing house, Alexandra Ramirez, told EFE.