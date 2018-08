A new capsule hotel in Mecca is for the first time offering Hajj pilgrims the chance to stay in small pod-like rooms as authorities strive to tackle a lack of accommodation during the annual Islamic pilgrimage.

The hotel, built from 24 units made of plastic and fiberglass, offers guests nifty rooms that are just 2.2 meters (7.2 feet) in length, 1.2 m in width and 1.2 in height, meaning that most guests have to remain sitting up or laying down while inside.