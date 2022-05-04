From his "Esperanza" (Hope) collection, renowned Venezuelan fashion designer Giovanni Scutaro is now moving to offer his "Canto a Caracas" (Song to Caracas) collection, working against the clock to bring his new designs to the catwalk by May 24 in Caracas with tones inspired by dawn and sunset in his homeland, as he explained to EFE in an interview.

Scutaro - who recently brought a "capsule" of his Hope collection to Hesperia Valencia Fashion Week (HVFW), held in Valencia, the capital of Carabobo state - said he was excited about his new project, which will be made public in just three weeks in the city where he was born and to which he returned after living in the United States for a number of years.