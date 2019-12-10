Rosa Loarte Sobrado, along with other female victims of forced sterilizations during the 1990-2000 term of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, stage a protest outside the Superior Court of Justice in Lima over the latest postponement of the proceedings in the case on 09 December 2019. EFE-EPA / Paolo Aguilar

Gloria Ricapa, along with other female victims of forced sterilizations during the 1990-2000 term of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, stage a protest outside the Superior Court of Justice in Lima over the latest postponement of the proceedings in the case on 09 December 2019. EFE-EPA / Paolo Aguilar

Sara Paredes, along with other female victims of forced sterilizations during the 1990-2000 term of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, stage a protest outside the Superior Court of Justice in Lima over the latest postponement of the proceedings in the case on 09 December 2019. EFE-EPA / Paolo Aguilar

The case involving alleged forced sterilizations performed in Peru during the 1990-2000 term of former President Alberto Fujimori on Monday suffered a new delay in the legal proceedings that have been under way for more than 20 years without the start of any trial.

The court hearing in which prosecutors on Monday were to have presented their accusations against Fujimori and his former health ministers for crimes against humanity was postponed until March 20, 2020, a move that outraged the victims, the vast majority of them women, and the organizations that are conducting their defense.