Two dramatically different worlds have collided in a comic that reveals new details of one of the most renowned heists in recent times: the theft of American reality star Kim Kardashian's jewels in 2016, one of its authors told Efe on Friday.
A pair of French journalists, François Vignolle and Julien Dumond, have published the illustrated novel drawing from police records and investigations into the high-profile crime that took place in an apartment in Paris' upmarket 8th arrondissement on Oct 3, 2016.