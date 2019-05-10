Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott arrive on the red carpet for the 2019 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

A handout image from Edición Glénat of a page in the comic titled "Kardashian's Jewels", published in Paris, France. May 5, 2019. EFE/Edición Glénat

The coauthor of "Kardashian's Jewels", François Vignolle, poses with his comic in Paris, France. May 10, 2019. EFE/Diana Buitrago

A handout image from Edición Glénat of a detail from a page in the comic titled "Kardashian's Jewels", published in Paris, France. May 5, 2019. EFE/Edición Glénat

Two dramatically different worlds have collided in a comic that reveals new details of one of the most renowned heists in recent times: the theft of American reality star Kim Kardashian's jewels in 2016, one of its authors told Efe on Friday.

A pair of French journalists, François Vignolle and Julien Dumond, have published the illustrated novel drawing from police records and investigations into the high-profile crime that took place in an apartment in Paris' upmarket 8th arrondissement on Oct 3, 2016.