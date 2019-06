An undated photograph provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on June 26, 2019, shows a Saturn V rocket inside the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at the Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida. EPA-EFE/NASA

An undated photograph provided by Contact Light Films on June 26, 2019, shows filmmaker Zachary Weil, director of the documentary "When We Were Apollo," posing next to a sign in Cocoa Beach, Florida, a city on Florida's Space Coast near the Kennedy Space Center. EPA-EFE/Contact Light Films

An undated photograph provided by the Space Walk of Fame on June 26, 2019, shows the Apollo Monument at Space View Park in Titusville, Florida. EPA-EFE/Eric Emerick/Space Walk of Fame

A new documentary is taking a fresh look at NASA's Apollo program, focusing on the approximately 400,000 people who worked to put a man on the Moon 50 years ago.

Filmmaker Zachary Weil decided not to make Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin, the crew of the Apolo 11 mission that flew to the Moon in July 1969, the subjects of the documentary.