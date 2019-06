Treasure room at the new Cité de l'Economie museum in Paris, France. EFE-EPA

Former dining room at the Gaillard Hotel where the new Cité de l'Economie museum is housed, Paris, France. EFE-EPA

The "Negotiation Room" at the new Cité de l'Economie museum in Paris, France. EFE-EPA

The Cité de l'Economie, a new museum which launched Friday in Paris, is offering visitors an interactive and playful exhibition that grapples with the basic notions of economics through six permanent spaces.

The exploration kicks off with a mundane object: a toaster, by Thomas Thwaites, that burnt to a crisp in its first attempt to brown a slice of bread.