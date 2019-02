File image shows an East Timorese used mobile phones vendor waits for customers on a street side in Dili, East Timor also known as Timor Leste, Jan 9, 2018. The Jane Goodall Institute wildlife and conservation organization announced on Feb 4. 2019 an initiative to recycle used cellphones and use proceeds to finance conservation projects in Africa . EPA-EFE (FILE)/ANTONIO DASIPARU

A world-famous wildlife and conservation organization announced on Monday an initiative to recycle used cellphones and use proceeds to finance conservation projects in Africa.

The initiative was launched by the Jane Goodall Institute, a global wildlife and environment conservation organization founded in 1977 by the world-renowned English primatologist Jane Goodall.