A view on the frescoes of the House of the Enchanted Garden that re-emerged during the excavation works near Porta Vesuvio, in Pompeii, Italy, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Massimo Osanna, the director general of the Pompeii archaeological site, shows the frescoes of the House of the Enchanted Garden that re-emerged during the excavation near Porta Vesuvio, in Pompeii, Italy, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA/EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Archaeologists have uncovered a set of frescoes in the House of the Enchanted Garden in an excavation near Porta Vesuvio in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, 23 kilometers (14 miles) from Naples, as seen in images made available by epa-efe.

Archaeologists discovered a house with a large lararium, a room which would have been a shrine dedicated to the guardian deities known as Lares who were thought to protect homes and fields in ancient Roman culture.