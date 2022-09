Puerto Rican bandleader and salsa singer Gilberto Santa Rosa poses for a photo during an interview with Efe on 5 September 2022 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. EFE/Jorge Muñiz

A photo provided on 7 September 2022 by Danitez Network of Puerto Rican bandleader and salsa singer Gilberto Santa Rosa during a concert in the New York City borough of the Bronx. EFE/Danitez Network /Pablo Andres Monsalve

The gentleman of salsa releases his new album "Debut y Segunda Tanda"

Puerto Rican veteran bandleader and singer Gilberto Santa Rosa launched a new album Thursday that includes salsa-based adaptations of songs previously released by other acclaimed recording artists.

Titled "Debut y Segunda Tanda," it consists of three previously unreleased songs and five reinterpretations of tracks that Santa Rosa admires, including "For Sale" by Spanish singer and composer Alejandro Sanz and Colombian singer-songwriter Carlos Vives.