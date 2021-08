A photo provided by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios (MGM) on Aug. 24, 2021, shows British actor Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond, during a scene from "No Time to Die", which was MGM's highlight for its presentation at CinemaCon, the most important business meeting on the big screen. EFE / Nicola Dove / MGM / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

The upcoming James Bond film "No Time to Die" was the focus of MGM Studios' presentation Tuesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

As Sony did on Monday, MGM insisted that they back cinema premieres and assured that they are not contemplating hybrid theatrical and digital releases, as studios such as Disney and Warner Bros. have done.