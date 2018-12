This remote and fascinating state gained popularity with the canvases of painter Georgia O'Keeffe, who retired in the 1940s to the beautiful and inhospitable desert. Taos, United States. Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alfonso Fernandez/FILE

This remote and fascinating state gained popularity with the canvases of painter Georgia O'Keeffe, who retired in the 1940s to the beautiful and inhospitable desert. Taos, United States. Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alfonso Fernandez/FILE

This remote and fascinating state gained popularity with the canvases of painter Georgia O'Keeffe, who retired in the 1940s to the beautiful and inhospitable desert. Taos, United States. Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alfonso Fernandez/FILE

Which US state has the oldest capital, 75 percent of its roads unpaved and one of the largest concentrations of residents with doctorates in the country? The answer may be unexpected: New Mexico.

"Santa Fe is older than Boston," emphasize the residents of the city founded in 1610 by Spaniard Pedro de Peralta as the seat of the "Kingdom of New Mexico" and which has remained the capital of the state since 1912.