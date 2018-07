Photo of the new morgue in La Paz taken on the day of its inauguration on July 14, 2018; a new, modern judicial morgue that substitutes the old one, described by authorities as undignified and unworthy of its function. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Vice Presidency of Bolivia

Bolivian Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera, seen at the inauguration of the new morgue in La Paz with members of its staff on July 14, 2018, said the previous morgue in the capital "was shameful, it was a scandal and it was unworthy." EFE-EPA/Courtesy Vice Presidency of Bolivia

La Paz, the administrative capital of Bolivia, starting this Saturday has a new, modern judicial morgue that substitutes the old one, described by authorities as undignified and unworthy of its function.

At the act of receiving the completed building, Bolivian Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera said the previous morgue in La Paz "was shameful, it was a scandal and it was unworthy."