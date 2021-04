SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida, in the pre-dawn hours of 23 April 2021. EFE/AUBREY GEMIGNANI/NASA

NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX on Friday successfully launched their second operational crewed mission to the International Space Station.

Four astronauts from the United States, France and Japan were sent into orbit from Merritt Island, Florida, as part of the so-called Crew-2 mission and will relieve four Crew-1 members who had been transported to the ISS in November.