A picture made available on 25 October 2013 and captured on Sept. 29-30, 2013, by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, which constantly observes the sun in a variety of wavelengths shows a magnetic filament of solar material erupting on the sun in late September. EPA-EFE FILE/NASA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout image made available by NASA on 13 January 2015 shows the sun emitting a mid-level solar flare, peaking at 11:24 p.m. EST on 12 January 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/NASA/SDO HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout picture provided by NASA on 16 June 2014 shows a stream of plasma bursting out from the sun, but since it lacked enough force to break away, most of it fell back into the sun, 27 May 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/NASA/Solar Dynamics Observator/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Solar Cycle 25, a new phase in the polarity of the Sun that will determine changes in space weather and will last the next 11 years, has begun and is predicted to be as calm as the last, the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) reported on Tuesday.

The new solar cycle began in December, but it was not until Tuesday that experts from NASA and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirmed it in a presentation in which they analyzed its consequences for Earth and for astronauts in space. EFE-EPA